Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

