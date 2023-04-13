Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,080 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $184.87 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.32.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.08 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

