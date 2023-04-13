Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,822 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

