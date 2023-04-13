Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 359 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

