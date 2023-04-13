Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 445 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $634.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

