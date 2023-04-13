Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 65 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after buying an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 131,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,077.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 119,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

