Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Pentair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

