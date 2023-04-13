Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

