Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.64.

NYSE OSK opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.77%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,971,000 after buying an additional 85,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after buying an additional 721,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,809,000 after acquiring an additional 219,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

