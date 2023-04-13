Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 563,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $4,163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $5,600,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCC. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

