PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.42.
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
