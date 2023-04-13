Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,009 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,009 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

