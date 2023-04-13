Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 373 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 370,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 72,841 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.