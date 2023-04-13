Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 15.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.