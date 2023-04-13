Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

