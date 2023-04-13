Photronics’ (PLAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Photronics Price Performance
PLAB opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $966.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
