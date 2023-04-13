Photronics’ (PLAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $966.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

