Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 981.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.92 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

