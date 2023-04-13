PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Down 1.7%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.16. 3,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 81,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

PLDT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $962.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 173.63%.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PLDT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PLDT by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

Featured Articles

