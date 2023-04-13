Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 323,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 763,152 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $22,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter worth $10,081,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $6,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 923.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 399,793 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Featured Articles

