Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $148.15 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

