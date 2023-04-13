PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PVH by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $87.80 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

