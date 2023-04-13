Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 897.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,326 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

