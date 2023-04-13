Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $127.66 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

