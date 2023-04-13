Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

