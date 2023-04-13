RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,288,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $207.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

