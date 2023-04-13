Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Down 2.4%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 40,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 873,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ribbon Communications last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $970.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 292,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,415,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 327,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

