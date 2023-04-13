Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.