Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.46. 42,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 972,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.

In other news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker bought 20,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

