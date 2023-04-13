Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

