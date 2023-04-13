Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 44,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 606,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
