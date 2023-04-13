ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $471.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $529.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.64, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.97.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

