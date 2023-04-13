SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

