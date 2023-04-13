Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Shockwave Medical worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock worth $11,192,344. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $248.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

