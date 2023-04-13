Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $248.59 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

