ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

