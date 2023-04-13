Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 2,785 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -365.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $158.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

