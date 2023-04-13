Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

