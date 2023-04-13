Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,150 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 373,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

