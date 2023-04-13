Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,359 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $158.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

