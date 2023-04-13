Sigma Planning Corp Sells 948 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

