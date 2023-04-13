Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $8,201,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $4,668,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $166.56 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

