SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

