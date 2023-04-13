SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of SM Energy worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $29.85 on Thursday. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

