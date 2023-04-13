SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. 2,771,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,786,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $620.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 381,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,614 shares of company stock valued at $734,964 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

