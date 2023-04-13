Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Spire by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

