Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,383 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 46,983 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Splunk Price Performance

Insider Activity

SPLK stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $141.80.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.