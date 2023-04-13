Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 133,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 371,711 shares.The stock last traded at $30.09 and had previously closed at $29.88.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

