Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 45,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 812,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stagwell in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $76,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.