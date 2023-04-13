State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $555.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.84 and a 200-day moving average of $499.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $563.08.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

