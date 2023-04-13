State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $160.21 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

